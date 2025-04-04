25 Blackpool scenes of nostalgia to whisk you back to 1982 to see the people, places and streets of the era

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Apr 2025, 07:47 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 07:54 BST

A trip down memory lane with this collection of photos from the archives of 1982.

From deep snow and fires to derelict cars, schools up for sale and Blackpool Illuminations – and lasers – the pictures reflect life 41 years ago.

ICYMI: I had to duck under a launched glass at The George in Blackpool and stop a lad using a bottle as a weapon

I love these prominent retro pictures of 1970s Blackpool which focus on a decade

I take you on a journey to the 1960s in Blackpool through 19 awesome pictures

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982

1. Blackpool, 1982

Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch of Woolworths collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the store

2. Blackpool, 1982

Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch of Woolworths collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the store Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Les Dawson with good friend and fellow golf fanatic Frank Carson in April 1982

3. Blackpool, 1982

Les Dawson with good friend and fellow golf fanatic Frank Carson in April 1982 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Pontin's memories.. staff night out at the camp's Smugglers' Bar in 1982

4. Blackpool, 1982

Pontin's memories.. staff night out at the camp's Smugglers' Bar in 1982 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The police go to the aid of a stranded motorist on the seafront following heavy snow in 1982

5. Blackpool, 1982

The police go to the aid of a stranded motorist on the seafront following heavy snow in 1982 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Tyldesley High School in Condor Grove was up for sale in August 1982

6. Blackpool, 1982

Tyldesley High School in Condor Grove was up for sale in August 1982 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Illuminations
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice