The 1990s was a magical decade, the last before smart phones and social media took hold.

Defined by brilliant music, epic films and the kind of fashion that you just had to be there to appreciate, it truly was a golden era. Here we take a look at what life was like back in Blackpool in the early 1990s

St John's Church in August 1991

1. Blackpool, early 1990s

St John's Church in August 1991

Ivan Danks, leading a step class at the Fitness Factory, Blackpool, in 1991

2. Blackpool, early 1990s

Ivan Danks, leading a step class at the Fitness Factory, Blackpool, in 1991

A young Alfie Boe (first left) in Thornton Clevleleys Operatic Society's 1990 production of Oklahoma!

3. Blackpool, early 90s

A young Alfie Boe (first left) in Thornton Clevleleys Operatic Society's 1990 production of Oklahoma!

Blackpool FC celebrate after their FA Cup win against QPR in 1990.

4. Blackpool, early 1990s

Blackpool FC celebrate after their FA Cup win against QPR in 1990.

All smiles from the Princess of wales during a her tour of Symbol Biscuit factory.

5. Blackpool, early 1990s

All smiles from the Princess of wales during a her tour of Symbol Biscuit factory.

Talbot Road Layton, Blackpool close to the junction with Mather Street, 1990

6. Blackpool, early 1990s

Talbot Road Layton, Blackpool close to the junction with Mather Street, 1990

