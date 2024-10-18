Our archives are filled with thousands and thousands of Blackpool Tower pictures and these are just some of the best. They tap into its history, other aspects such as the ballroom and old aquarium and some of the historic Blackpool pictures where our tower stands proudly in the background.
1. Blackpool Tower memories
A tractor hauling the Blackpool lifeboat along the front at Blackpool, in front of Blackpool Tower. The crew of the Blackpool lifeboat had just held their quarterly practice launch. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Workmen are busy painting Blackpool Tower, they are seen here on the rods between the huge girders | National World
Blackpool Tower aquarium closed in 2010 after 130 years | Warren Smith
And we thought these Instagrammable style poses were new! This was back in 1937 | Getty Images
An early picture of Blackpool which shows a busy beach and seafront | submit
The Sands Express in 1911 was a temporary steam railway on the seafront. Here it is, chugging along in teh shadows of the tower. | library
