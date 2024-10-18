41 extraordinary pictures of Blackpool Tower which show the iconic structure back to the early days

It's Blackpool's most iconic feature and has naturally been the most photographed attraction in town since it was opened to the world in 1894.

Our archives are filled with thousands and thousands of Blackpool Tower pictures and these are just some of the best. They tap into its history, other aspects such as the ballroom and old aquarium and some of the historic Blackpool pictures where our tower stands proudly in the background.

A tractor hauling the Blackpool lifeboat along the front at Blackpool, in front of Blackpool Tower. The crew of the Blackpool lifeboat had just held their quarterly practice launch. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Workmen are busy painting Blackpool Tower, they are seen here on the rods between the huge girders

Blackpool Tower aquarium closed in 2010 after 130 years

And we thought these Instagrammable style poses were new! This was back in 1937

An early picture of Blackpool which shows a busy beach and seafront

The Sands Express in 1911 was a temporary steam railway on the seafront. Here it is, chugging along in teh shadows of the tower.

