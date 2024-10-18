They are an eclectic mix which focus on buildings, streets and people from new bus shelters to new roundabouts, Blackpool’s famous boxer, police at a murder scene and how our streets looked, they are a throwback to other eras.
Demolition of South Shore Baptist Church at the junction of Station Road and Bond Street was in progress in January 1984 | Library
This is School Road, Marton Moss Village, looking eastward.
The hardware store and Tuck Shop in the distance was run by the Banks family from 1919, when it was a general store and filling station, until 1980 when 79 year old widower Arthur Banks was murdered . He was known to the children of nearby St Nicholas School as Uncle Arthur .
The Marton Moss Sub Post Office and grocery store which closed in the 1950s is also visible next to the white washed cottage which has since been demolished. The terrace of houses is known as Pleasant View. Between Pleasant view and the Banks property were the Carnation Nurseries | National World
The positioning of a new bus shelter on Lytham Road close to the junction with Bournemouth Road by workers from Blackpool Council's transport department in 1956 | National World
A big holiday crowd watched the fire brigade at work after a plane had crashed on Central Station, Blackpool
27th August 1941. The aircraft involved were a Bolton Paul Defiant from 256 Sqdn with a New Zealand crew and a Blackburn Botha from No.3 School of General Reconnaissance Coastal Command | National World
The Blackpool Co-Operative Bakery, viewed from the junction of Preston New Road and Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool | library
Fire at the Dixieland Bar on Central Pier caused the roof to collapse | National World
