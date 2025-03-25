41 incredible street scenes which capture a lifetime in Blackpool from the 1920s to 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Mar 2025, 08:30 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 08:39 BST

These brilliant photos show Blackpool streets in days gone by.

They go right back to the 1920s through to the more recent years of the 1990s. Some streets have vanished completely whilst others have been redeveloped. Others remain almost untouched, except for the shop names and the cars...

Looking down Victoria Street as work got underway to block pave the pavement

1. Blackpool streets in the past

Looking down Victoria Street as work got underway to block pave the pavement

Blackpool's Deansgate in the snow, late 60s

2. Blackpool's streets in the past

Blackpool's Deansgate in the snow, late 60s

Oddfellow Street, Blackpool in the 1950s, demolished to make way for the police headquarters and Magistrates Court

3. Blackpool streets in the past

Oddfellow Street, Blackpool in the 1950s, demolished to make way for the police headquarters and Magistrates Court

This is the stretch of Central Drive between Grasmere Road and Bethesda Road in 1992. There had been 69 accidents in the previous five years. Alterations were planned to make the road safer

4. Blackpool streets in the past

This is the stretch of Central Drive between Grasmere Road and Bethesda Road in 1992. There had been 69 accidents in the previous five years. Alterations were planned to make the road safer

Ashfield Road

5. Blackpool streets in the past

Ashfield Road

This is the junction of Church Road and Kenilworth Road in March 1980

6. Blackpool streets in the past

This is the junction of Church Road and Kenilworth Road in March 1980

