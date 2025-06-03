Blackpool Retro: 38 headteachers you might remember from your 1990s school days

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:14 BST

These brilliant pictures remember headteachers in the past.

They were all at the top of their game in the 1990s and were the driving force behind the success of local schools. Is your headteacher pictured?

Montgomery head teacher Paul Moss prepares for his trip to Japan watched by pupils Elizabeth Barker and Matthew Swann, 1998

1. Blackpool's headteachers

Montgomery head teacher Paul Moss prepares for his trip to Japan watched by pupils Elizabeth Barker and Matthew Swann, 1998

Richard Catmore, who was deputy headteacher at Lytham St Annes High School in 2000

2. Blackpool's headteachers

Richard Catmore, who was deputy headteacher at Lytham St Annes High School in 2000

Pat Loughran, who was headteacher at St Johns RC School, Poulton in 1997

3. Blackpool's headteachers

Pat Loughran, who was headteacher at St Johns RC School, Poulton in 1997

Graham Nelmes - headteacher of Palatine High School in 1996

4. Blackpool's headteachers

Graham Nelmes - headteacher of Palatine High School in 1996

Revoe School headteacher Bill Horsley tries to balance his books in 1997

5. Blackpool's headteacher

Revoe School headteacher Bill Horsley tries to balance his books in 1997

John Dawson who was headteacher at Burn Naze Primary School in 2001

6. Blackpool's headteachers

John Dawson who was headteacher at Burn Naze Primary School in 2001

