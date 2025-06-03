They were all at the top of their game in the 1990s and were the driving force behind the success of local schools. Is your headteacher pictured?
Montgomery head teacher Paul Moss prepares for his trip to Japan watched by pupils Elizabeth Barker and Matthew Swann, 1998 Photo: Martin Bostock
Richard Catmore, who was deputy headteacher at Lytham St Annes High School in 2000 Photo: Submit
Pat Loughran, who was headteacher at St Johns RC School, Poulton in 1997 Photo: Martin Bostock
Graham Nelmes - headteacher of Palatine High School in 1996 Photo: submit
Revoe School headteacher Bill Horsley tries to balance his books in 1997 Photo: Mike Foster
John Dawson who was headteacher at Burn Naze Primary School in 2001 Photo: Dawn Castle
