37 incredible pictures which embrace Blackpool historically as a seaside town through eras

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Dec 2024, 16:01 GMT

There is no particular theme for these pictures from the past, they are just fabulous snapshots of our beautiful town.

They cover the decades and show buildings, people, weather and day to day scenes of Blackpool. There are some rarely seen ones too.

Pedestrianisation under way at the southern end of Corporation Street looking towards Victoria Street with the Grand Theatre on the left, K shoes on the right.The Stanley Cafe in the distance on Victoria Street

Retro Blackpool

Pedestrianisation under way at the southern end of Corporation Street looking towards Victoria Street with the Grand Theatre on the left, K shoes on the right.The Stanley Cafe in the distance on Victoria Street | library

Photo Sales
Hoteliers waiting to look round Coral Island, 1980s

Retro Blackpool

Hoteliers waiting to look round Coral Island, 1980s | National World

Photo Sales
First Leisure were " demanding " money from Blackpool council for the upkeep of the winter Gardens

Retro Blackpool

First Leisure were " demanding " money from Blackpool council for the upkeep of the winter Gardens | National World

Photo Sales
First Leisure were " demanding " money from Blackpool council for the upkeep of the winter Gardens

Retro Blackpool

First Leisure were " demanding " money from Blackpool council for the upkeep of the winter Gardens | National World

Photo Sales
The Cliffs Hotel, 1939

Retro Blackpool

The Cliffs Hotel, 1939 | library

Photo Sales
Torrential rain caused floods at St Michael's in 1983

Retro Blackpool

Torrential rain caused floods at St Michael's in 1983 | National World

Photo Sales
