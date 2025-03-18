Well, according to Google, there are 241 including seven hotel chains. And that’s without all the B&Bs, guest houses, Air BnBs and other accommodations. I wasn’t surprised though, in fact I thought there might be more.

It has always been the same. Blackpool had guest houses lining its streets more than 100 years ago and the oldest hotel was ranked to have been constructed in the mid 1800s. These photos from our archives show some of the many hotels which have served tourism in Blackpool through the years. Some are still around whilst others are long gone. Take a tour as I revisit Blackpool hotels in days gone by including the Clifton and Norbreck Castle through amazing pictures.