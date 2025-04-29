37 embracing Blackpool pictures which chart our seaside town's past from people to places

These are just fabulous snapshots of our beautiful town.

They cover the decades and show buildings, people, weather and day to day scenes of Blackpool. There are some rarely seen ones too.

Brian London v Cassius Clay fight. Relaxing at home, Brian London sits with his wife Veronica to watch the telerecording of his fight with Cassius Clay

Brian London v Cassius Clay fight. Relaxing at home, Brian London sits with his wife Veronica to watch the telerecording of his fight with Cassius Clay | National World

The new Star Hotel , South Shore, Blackpool, opened in 1932

The new Star Hotel , South Shore, Blackpool, opened in 1932 | library

Pedestrianisation under way at the southern end of Corporation Street looking towards Victoria Street with the Grand Theatre on the left, K shoes on the right.The Stanley Cafe in the distance on Victoria Street

Pedestrianisation under way at the southern end of Corporation Street looking towards Victoria Street with the Grand Theatre on the left, K shoes on the right.The Stanley Cafe in the distance on Victoria Street | library

Hoteliers waiting to look round Coral Island, 1980s

Hoteliers waiting to look round Coral Island, 1980s | National World

First Leisure were " demanding " money from Blackpool council for the upkeep of the winter Gardens

First Leisure were " demanding " money from Blackpool council for the upkeep of the winter Gardens | National World

