Published 4th Nov 2025, 08:37 GMT

This amazing gallery of pictures remind us of how Blackpool looked in the 1990s.

The era evokes nostalgia for a generation before the Internet took hold and were still relying on film cameras for their snaps.

They are punctuated with scenes taken by our own photographers through those retro years and show Blackpool how it used to be.

You'll remember Superbowl. This was in June 1993

1. Blackpool 1990s

You'll remember Superbowl. This was in June 1993 | National World

King Kong's Burger Bar - it was £1 for a quarter pounder! July 1995

2. Blackpool 1990s

King Kong's Burger Bar - it was £1 for a quarter pounder! July 1995 | National World

Burger King and the Snooker Hall above in 1993

3. Blackpool 1990s

Burger King and the Snooker Hall above in 1993 | National World

Remember Laser Dome? The entrance was wedged between an amusement centre and Yankie Doodles in this 1991 picture

4. Blackpool 1990s

Remember Laser Dome? The entrance was wedged between an amusement centre and Yankie Doodles in this 1991 picture | National World

Venetian Carousel, North Pier, 1999

5. Blackpool 1990s

Venetian Carousel, North Pier, 1999 | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Louis Tussauds and Oasis in 1993

6. Blackpool 1990s

Louis Tussauds and Oasis in 1993 | National World

