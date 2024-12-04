It was Shakespeare Primary in Fleetwood, a dynamic school which thrived on the arts back in those days with plenty of photo opportunities to be had. You might be pictured, or your classmates.
Hannah Everet, Laura Faiers, Claire Widdup, Stephanie Baker, Kane Parker, Alicia Buckley and Chloe Cheyne dressed as clowns for Shakespeare Primary School's Little Voices choir presentation. | National World
Children from Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood, made this "Litter Man" as part of their Environment Day project. From left, Gareth Leadbetter, Toby Slater, Joseph Everitt, Shelley Brackenbury and Karl Hobbs. | National World
Young Seasiders work at Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood. From left, Sean Pilkington, Samantha Nash, Robert Oakley and Star Manickum | National World
Easter Bonnet competition at Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood. Bethan Wilson and James Charnley | National World
Mary Poppins... | National World
Shakespeare Primary school pupils at Fleetwood High School's after school club | National World