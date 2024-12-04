34 incredible picture memories of Shakespeare Primary School in Fleetwood 25 years ago

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Dec 2024, 13:43 BST

These fabulous pictures were taken at one school in the late 90s and very early 00s

It was Shakespeare Primary in Fleetwood, a dynamic school which thrived on the arts back in those days with plenty of photo opportunities to be had. You might be pictured, or your classmates.

Hannah Everet, Laura Faiers, Claire Widdup, Stephanie Baker, Kane Parker, Alicia Buckley and Chloe Cheyne dressed as clowns for Shakespeare Primary School's Little Voices choir presentation.

1. Shakespeare Primary School memories

Hannah Everet, Laura Faiers, Claire Widdup, Stephanie Baker, Kane Parker, Alicia Buckley and Chloe Cheyne dressed as clowns for Shakespeare Primary School's Little Voices choir presentation. | National World

Children from Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood, made this "Litter Man" as part of their Environment Day project. From left, Gareth Leadbetter, Toby Slater, Joseph Everitt, Shelley Brackenbury and Karl Hobbs.

2. Shakespeare Primary School memories

Children from Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood, made this "Litter Man" as part of their Environment Day project. From left, Gareth Leadbetter, Toby Slater, Joseph Everitt, Shelley Brackenbury and Karl Hobbs. | National World

Young Seasiders work at Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood. From left, Sean Pilkington, Samantha Nash, Robert Oakley and Star Manickum

3. Shakespeare Primary School memories

Young Seasiders work at Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood. From left, Sean Pilkington, Samantha Nash, Robert Oakley and Star Manickum | National World

Easter Bonnet competition at Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood. Bethan Wilson and James Charnley

4. Shakespeare Primary School memories

Easter Bonnet competition at Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood. Bethan Wilson and James Charnley | National World

Mary Poppins...

5. Shakespeare Primary School memories

Mary Poppins... | National World

Shakespeare Primary school pupils at Fleetwood High School's after school club

6. Shakespeare Primary School memories

Shakespeare Primary school pupils at Fleetwood High School's after school club | National World

