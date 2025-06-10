Blackpool Retro: 28 old pictures showing what it was like to grow up in Blackpool, 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Jun 2025, 12:35 BST

These wonderful pictures capture life in Blackpool in the 1990s

They show what it was like for many to be growing up during the decade from school events to first nightclubs, communities and the things which shaped Blackpool as it geared up for a Millennium.

growing up in the 90s

1. Growing up in the 90s

growing up in the 90s | National World

The former Fun House at Blackpool Pleasure Beach destroyed by fire in December 1991. We enjoyed it for two years in the 90s

2. The former Fun House at Blackpool Pleasure Beach destroyed by fire in December 1991

The former Fun House at Blackpool Pleasure Beach destroyed by fire in December 1991. We enjoyed it for two years in the 90s | National World

The new Woolworth building on Blackpool Promenade just before it opened in september 1994

3. Growing up in the 1990s

The new Woolworth building on Blackpool Promenade just before it opened in september 1994 | library

Five Lancahsire Scouts were rewarded for their endeavours when they picked up a variety of awards. The teenagers from 1st Clifton Scouts conquered various tasks to earn their commendations. Award winners, from left, Nicholas Walmsley, Robert Leaman, Richard Greenwood, Alistair Penman, and Andrew Wright

4. Growing up in the 1990s

Five Lancahsire Scouts were rewarded for their endeavours when they picked up a variety of awards. The teenagers from 1st Clifton Scouts conquered various tasks to earn their commendations. Award winners, from left, Nicholas Walmsley, Robert Leaman, Richard Greenwood, Alistair Penman, and Andrew Wright | National World

Radio Wave launch

5. Growing up in the 1990s

Radio Wave launch | National World

Anchorsholme Academy celebrate their 50th anniversary with an exhibition of memorabilia. Pupils Gracie Burn, 10, Harley Lomax, 11 and Ellie McIver, 10, look through items recovered from the time capsule buried in 1992.

6. Growing up in the 1990s

Anchorsholme Academy celebrate their 50th anniversary with an exhibition of memorabilia. Pupils Gracie Burn, 10, Harley Lomax, 11 and Ellie McIver, 10, look through items recovered from the time capsule buried in 1992. | National World

