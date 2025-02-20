31 forgotten retro pictures of Blackpool's long lost shops, including the ones you'd bring back

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Feb 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 12:10 BST

These are a fascinating trip down memory lane looking at Blackpool shops from yesteryear.

Most are long gone, except for a couple of high street names which have moved location. But these were the shops which knitted our wonderful town together and provided food, clothing and every day essentials. They are striking pictures which show how the shops and streets have changed.

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter. In case you missed them: 21 nostalgic Blackpool pictures to take you back to 1988 including streets and old shops

35 incredible Blackpool retro photos go back in time to 1950-1951

9 evocative images of Blackpool Cocker Street Baths - the lost pool where generations of people learned to swim

Timothy Whites Chemist which ended up as Harvey's Furniture Shop on the corner Birley Street

1. Blackpool's long lost shops

Timothy Whites Chemist which ended up as Harvey's Furniture Shop on the corner Birley Street | National World

Photo Sales
A newly completed Lewis's building

2. Blackpool's long lost shops

A newly completed Lewis's building | National World

Photo Sales
Church Street 1939 - view from the Grand Theatre door looking towards the promenade

3. Church Street 1939 - view from the Grand Theatre door looking towards the promenade

Church Street 1939 - view from the Grand Theatre door looking towards the promenade | National World

Photo Sales
Staff outside C A Higgins and Company Rock Shop in Talbot Road, Blackpool in 1912

4. Blackpool's long lost shops

Staff outside C A Higgins and Company Rock Shop in Talbot Road, Blackpool in 1912 | National World

Photo Sales
Abingdon Street shop scene in 1930s at the corner of Clifton Street. Bacon and butter

5. Blackpool's long lost shops

Abingdon Street shop scene in 1930s at the corner of Clifton Street. Bacon and butter | National World

Photo Sales
Cullen Stores, Beckenham Road, North Shore

6. Blackpool's long lost shops

Cullen Stores, Beckenham Road, North Shore | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPeopleFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice