31 of the best Blackpool retro photos to take you back to 1949

These fabulous photos reveal Blackpool as it was in 1949.

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Feb 2024, 13:21 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 13:26 GMT

It was the first year of Blackpool Illuminations since the beginning of the Second World War and it was also a time of school success, stars in the resort and the days when the trams still rattled down Dickson Road. They're a trip back in time...

Tram on Dickson Road, Blackpool, 1949

1. Blackpool, 1949

Tram on Dickson Road, Blackpool, 1949

The sunken gardens near Gynn Square in 1949, busy with people for the first Illuminations since 1939 when the Second World War broke out

2. Blackpool, 1949

The sunken gardens near Gynn Square in 1949, busy with people for the first Illuminations since 1939 when the Second World War broke out

In 1949, Superintendent Evans Allen was in charge of security. Prime Minister Clement Atlee was in Blackpool for the Labour Party conference

3. Blackpool, 1949

In 1949, Superintendent Evans Allen was in charge of security. Prime Minister Clement Atlee was in Blackpool for the Labour Party conference

The Windmill near Manchester Square on Central Promenade in 1949

4. Blackpool 1949

The Windmill near Manchester Square on Central Promenade in 1949

Williams Family Store on Marton Drive

5. Blackpool, 1949

Williams Family Store on Marton Drive

Johnny Weissmuller (famous for his role as Tarzan ) with his wife Allene on Blackpool Promenade in 1949. Former Olympic swimming champion, he was in Blackpool to perform at "The Water Follies" at the Derby Baths

6. Blackpool, 1949

Johnny Weissmuller (famous for his role as Tarzan ) with his wife Allene on Blackpool Promenade in 1949. Former Olympic swimming champion, he was in Blackpool to perform at "The Water Follies" at the Derby Baths

