It was the first year of Blackpool Illuminations since the beginning of the Second World War and it was also a time of school success, stars in the resort and the days when the trams still rattled down Dickson Road. They're a trip back in time...
1. Blackpool, 1949
Tram on Dickson Road, Blackpool, 1949
2. Blackpool, 1949
The sunken gardens near Gynn Square in 1949, busy with people for the first Illuminations since 1939 when the Second World War broke out
3. Blackpool, 1949
In 1949, Superintendent Evans Allen was in charge of security. Prime Minister Clement Atlee was in Blackpool for the Labour Party conference
4. Blackpool 1949
The Windmill near Manchester Square on Central Promenade in 1949
5. Blackpool, 1949
Williams Family Store on Marton Drive
6. Blackpool, 1949
Johnny Weissmuller (famous for his role as Tarzan ) with his wife Allene on Blackpool Promenade in 1949. Former Olympic swimming champion, he was in Blackpool to perform at "The Water Follies" at the Derby Baths