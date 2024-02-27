They capture the essence of the traditional British seaside resort, along with some of Blackpool’s best-known and loved landmarks and scenery. There are some people pictures, the seafront and lost scenes from a different era.
1. Blackpool, 1925
The Royal Hotel in 1925, a few years before it was demolished. It had been known originally as Hull's after Edward Hull, the owner of the extensive Hounds Hill Estate
2. Blackpool 1925
Illuminations Director Mr Fred Field, who re-introduced the Illuminations to Blackpool in 1925, after the First World War
3. Blackpool 1925
St Stephens On The Cliffs, Church, North Shore, Blackpool
The Bishop of Manchester lays the foundatin stone, of the new church of St Stephens
4. Blackpool, 1925
Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road in 1925, it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s.
Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown.
5. Blackpool, 1925
The Mayor of Blackpool and the Town clerk (DL Harbottle) on the right, find that shovelling the first load of soil for the new dam is not a cool task, so they have taken off their coats.
The Mayor of Lytham St Annes thinks the wooden mallet more covenient, if not so efficient, as a sledge-hammer. Ald John Bickerstaffe and the Chairman of the Fleetwood Council are amused at this display of energy, 1925
6. Blackpool, 1925
This 'charabanc' photo, taken in 1925, was bound for Blackpool, carrying neighbours from Regent Street and Victoria Street in Longridge