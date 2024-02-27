5 . Blackpool, 1925

The Mayor of Blackpool and the Town clerk (DL Harbottle) on the right, find that shovelling the first load of soil for the new dam is not a cool task, so they have taken off their coats. The Mayor of Lytham St Annes thinks the wooden mallet more covenient, if not so efficient, as a sledge-hammer. Ald John Bickerstaffe and the Chairman of the Fleetwood Council are amused at this display of energy, 1925