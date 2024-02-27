News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

25 astonishing Blackpool photos going back nearly a century to 1925

These historic photos go back to 1925 Blackpool and other areas of the Fylde Coast.

By Claire Lark
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:57 GMT

They capture the essence of the traditional British seaside resort, along with some of Blackpool’s best-known and loved landmarks and scenery. There are some people pictures, the seafront and lost scenes from a different era.

ICYMI: 19 nostalgic Blackpool town centre sights to take you back to the 90s

31 old school photos taken in Blackpool through the years including some from Fleetwood and Lytham

41 evocative Blackpool street scenes from the 1920s to 1990s including the town centre and Central Drive

The Royal Hotel in 1925, a few years before it was demolished. It had been known originally as Hull's after Edward Hull, the owner of the extensive Hounds Hill Estate

1. Blackpool, 1925

The Royal Hotel in 1925, a few years before it was demolished. It had been known originally as Hull's after Edward Hull, the owner of the extensive Hounds Hill Estate

Photo Sales
Illuminations Director Mr Fred Field, who re-introduced the Illuminations to Blackpool in 1925, after the First World War

2. Blackpool 1925

Illuminations Director Mr Fred Field, who re-introduced the Illuminations to Blackpool in 1925, after the First World War

Photo Sales
St Stephens On The Cliffs, Church, North Shore, Blackpool The Bishop of Manchester lays the foundatin stone, of the new church of St Stephens

3. Blackpool 1925

St Stephens On The Cliffs, Church, North Shore, Blackpool The Bishop of Manchester lays the foundatin stone, of the new church of St Stephens

Photo Sales
Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road in 1925, it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s. Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown.

4. Blackpool, 1925

Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road in 1925, it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s. Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown.

Photo Sales
The Mayor of Blackpool and the Town clerk (DL Harbottle) on the right, find that shovelling the first load of soil for the new dam is not a cool task, so they have taken off their coats. The Mayor of Lytham St Annes thinks the wooden mallet more covenient, if not so efficient, as a sledge-hammer. Ald John Bickerstaffe and the Chairman of the Fleetwood Council are amused at this display of energy, 1925

5. Blackpool, 1925

The Mayor of Blackpool and the Town clerk (DL Harbottle) on the right, find that shovelling the first load of soil for the new dam is not a cool task, so they have taken off their coats. The Mayor of Lytham St Annes thinks the wooden mallet more covenient, if not so efficient, as a sledge-hammer. Ald John Bickerstaffe and the Chairman of the Fleetwood Council are amused at this display of energy, 1925

Photo Sales
This 'charabanc' photo, taken in 1925, was bound for Blackpool, carrying neighbours from Regent Street and Victoria Street in Longridge

6. Blackpool, 1925

This 'charabanc' photo, taken in 1925, was bound for Blackpool, carrying neighbours from Regent Street and Victoria Street in Longridge

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFleetwoodPeopleLytham