I delve into Fleetwood's past through pictures which capture the historic town's people and buildings

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Mar 2025, 07:50 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 07:54 BST

These great photos from Fleetwood's past capture long ago times.

They are from the days of a thriving fishing industry, when Fleetwood had a railway station and industry, such as Smiths Crisps. Take a tour as I delve into Fleetwood's past through pictures which capture the historic town's people and buildings

Dock Street in Fleetwood in the late 19th or early 20th century. Prominent buildings include John Gibson Ship and Boat Builder (on the right) and next door is J Smyth Auctioneer and Valuer. The Fielden building is also prominent

1. Historical Fleetwood

Dock Street in Fleetwood in the late 19th or early 20th century. Prominent buildings include John Gibson Ship and Boat Builder (on the right) and next door is J Smyth Auctioneer and Valuer. The Fielden building is also prominent | submit

Looking across from the garage towards Cheerie Corner

2. Historical Fleetwood

Looking across from the garage towards Cheerie Corner | National World

Knott End ferry and slipway 1950. Passengers arriving on the steam ferry across the Wyre estuary from Fleetwood

3. Historical Fleetwood

Knott End ferry and slipway 1950. Passengers arriving on the steam ferry across the Wyre estuary from Fleetwood | National World

This snowy scene depicts houses in Welbeck Avenue leading up to the entrance to the Memorial Park

4. Historical Fleetwood

This snowy scene depicts houses in Welbeck Avenue leading up to the entrance to the Memorial Park | National World

This summer scene depicts flower beds and the bowling greens in between the pier and the Marine Hall in the 1920s

5. Historical Fleetwood

This summer scene depicts flower beds and the bowling greens in between the pier and the Marine Hall in the 1920s | National World

Steam trawlers tied up on the fish dock. Catches were unloaded there. The fish was sold and some was processed under the sheds around the dockside where winter conditions were like the Arctic

6. Historic Fleetwood

Steam trawlers tied up on the fish dock. Catches were unloaded there. The fish was sold and some was processed under the sheds around the dockside where winter conditions were like the Arctic | National World

