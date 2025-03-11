They are from the days of a thriving fishing industry, when Fleetwood had a railway station and industry, such as Smiths Crisps. Take a tour as I delve into Fleetwood's past through pictures which capture the historic town's people and buildings
Dock Street in Fleetwood in the late 19th or early 20th century. Prominent buildings include John Gibson Ship and Boat Builder (on the right) and next door is J Smyth Auctioneer and Valuer. The Fielden building is also prominent | submit
Looking across from the garage towards Cheerie Corner | National World
Knott End ferry and slipway 1950. Passengers arriving on the steam ferry across the Wyre estuary from Fleetwood | National World
This snowy scene depicts houses in Welbeck Avenue leading up to the entrance to the Memorial Park | National World
This summer scene depicts flower beds and the bowling greens in between the pier and the Marine Hall in the 1920s | National World
Steam trawlers tied up on the fish dock. Catches were unloaded there. The fish was sold and some was processed under the sheds around the dockside where winter conditions were like the Arctic | National World