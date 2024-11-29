And so much has changed in Blackpool, as three decades would. This collection of photos set the scene for how Blackpool looked during those memorable years. From the shops we have lost to street views, landmarks and pictures of the nightclubs we miss the most.
Brannigans, 1990s Photo: submit
British Home Stores, so central to shopping in Blackpool in the 90s Photo: National World
When Birley Street was pedestrianised in 1996 it was envisaged as Blackpool's answer to Paris, with pavement cafes and a relaxed continental atmosphere Photo: Bill Johnson
The Big One at the Pleasure Beach in 1994 Photo: Submit
Funny Girls in Queen Street, 1999 Photo: submit
The Odeon Cinema, 1990s Photo: submit
