31 extremely memorable pictures of Blackpool streets, landmarks, shops and nightclubs in the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 09:45 BST

The 1990s seem like yesterday but we are talking 30 odd years ago.

And so much has changed in Blackpool, as three decades would. This collection of photos set the scene for how Blackpool looked during those memorable years. From the shops we have lost to street views, landmarks and pictures of the nightclubs we miss the most.

Brannigans, 1990s

1. Your Blackpool, 1990s

Brannigans, 1990s Photo: submit

British Home Stores, so central to shopping in Blackpool in the 90s

2. Your Blackpool, 1990s

British Home Stores, so central to shopping in Blackpool in the 90s Photo: National World

When Birley Street was pedestrianised in 1996 it was envisaged as Blackpool's answer to Paris, with pavement cafes and a relaxed continental atmosphere

3. Your Blackpool 1990s

When Birley Street was pedestrianised in 1996 it was envisaged as Blackpool's answer to Paris, with pavement cafes and a relaxed continental atmosphere Photo: Bill Johnson

The Big One at the Pleasure Beach in 1994

4. Your Blackpool, 1990s

The Big One at the Pleasure Beach in 1994 Photo: Submit

Funny Girls in Queen Street, 1999

5. Your Blackpool, 1990s

Funny Girls in Queen Street, 1999 Photo: submit

The Odeon Cinema, 1990s

6. Your Blackpool, 1990s

The Odeon Cinema, 1990s Photo: submit

