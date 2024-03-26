Many were captured using Glass Plates Photography and stored in The Gazette archives for years to come and are a precious reminder of our town's history.
1. Memories from the Glass Plates
Crowds on North Pier
2. Memories from the Glass Plates
A view of Blackpool Tower looking south from the roof of the Regent Court flats in 1963
3. Memories from the Glass Plates
Three Blackpool youths were rescued, near the mouth of the River Ribble by Lytham Lifeboat, after spending the night in a rubber dingy. The three, who were taken to hospital, were named as Richard Walsh (16), James Varey (18) and Bobby Waddington (17). Picture shows the boys huddled together as they were brought ashore at Lytham
4. Memories from the Glass Plates
Rock rolling in a sweet factory in George Street, Blackpool. Pictured centre is the area Candy Queen Lisa Hart
5. Memories from the Glass Plates
A terrific thunderstorm and downpour of rain caused flooding in several areas of Blackpool in 1958. The depth of the water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded car
6. Lost Archives
Sandbags at the Police Station, South King Street, Blackpool during Second World War
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.