3 . Memories from the Glass Plates

Three Blackpool youths were rescued, near the mouth of the River Ribble by Lytham Lifeboat, after spending the night in a rubber dingy. The three, who were taken to hospital, were named as Richard Walsh (16), James Varey (18) and Bobby Waddington (17). Picture shows the boys huddled together as they were brought ashore at Lytham