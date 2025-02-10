6 . People and places

End Of The Season, Deck-chairs, ice-cream cabins, etc, have been moved from the beach at Blackpool some considerable time. A final sign which gives the end of the summer season is the removal of the fishing and pleasure boats from the beach. This work is done with the use of a tractor. Ã± A picture from Blackpool showing a tractor pulling in one of the motor boats, Blackpool | Getty Images