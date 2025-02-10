They are the people who were photographed enjoying the places we all know from the Pleasure Beach, to the sands, town centre and piers. They are nostalgic gems.
17th January 1934: A member of the Blackpool lifeboat crew takes it upon himself to feed the local seagulls during the winter month | Getty Images
22nd February 1939: The opera house under construction at Blackpool. Blackpool Tower is in the centre | Getty Images
French women footballers in swimwear stretching during an exercise session in a swimming pool at Blackpool, Lancashire, England, 2nd July 1938 | Getty Images
Passengers' Luggage at Talbot Road Station, Blackpool, in the Holiday Season', 1930. From "The Wonder Book of Railways", edited by Harry Golding | Getty Images
4,500 employees of the Raleigh Cycle Company arrived in Blackpool from Nottingham, for a days outing. A happy party on the 'Bug' in the Pleasure Beach, Blackpool | Getty Images
End Of The Season, Deck-chairs, ice-cream cabins, etc, have been moved from the beach at Blackpool some considerable time. A final sign which gives the end of the summer season is the removal of the fishing and pleasure boats from the beach. This work is done with the use of a tractor. Ã± A picture from Blackpool showing a tractor pulling in one of the motor boats, Blackpool | Getty Images