31 captivating retro pictures of Blackpool through the decades from beach scenes to people and places

This eclectic collection of photos go back through the years in our wonderful town

By Claire Lark
Published 27th Mar 2024, 10:15 GMT

They are the people who were photographed enjoying the places we all know from the Pleasure Beach, to the sands, town centre and piers. They are nostalgic gems.

22nd February 1939: The opera house under construction at Blackpool. Blackpool Tower is in the centre

French women footballers in swimwear stretching during an exercise session in a swimming pool at Blackpool, Lancashire, England, 2nd July 1938

Passengers' Luggage at Talbot Road Station, Blackpool, in the Holiday Season', 1930. From "The Wonder Book of Railways", edited by Harry Golding

4,500 employees of the Raleigh Cycle Company arrived in Blackpool from Nottingham, for a days outing. A happy party on the 'Bug' in the Pleasure Beach, Blackpool

End Of The Season, Deck-chairs, ice-cream cabins, etc, have been moved from the beach at Blackpool some considerable time. A final sign which gives the end of the summer season is the removal of the fishing and pleasure boats from the beach. This work is done with the use of a tractor. Ã± A picture from Blackpool showing a tractor pulling in one of the motor boats, Blackpool

A huge crowd of weekenders seen strolling around the fun fair at Blackpool, toward the end of the holiday season. Most of these come from Glasgow

