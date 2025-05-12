31 brilliant Glass Plates photos from The Gazette archives which tell part of Blackpool's past

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th May 2025, 10:10 BST

Many of these old pictures were captured using Glass Plates Photography.

They were stored in the archives for years to come and are a precious reminder of our town's history. They stir feelings of pure nostalgia and go right back in time to lost eras in Blackpool and elsewhere on the Fylde Coast.

ICYMI: 28 pictures of loved and lost Blackpool nightclubs we wish we could back to

49 Blackpool Tower pictures down the decades 130 years on from its construction

25 celebrities spotted in Blackpool through the years - Tom Hanks, Andrew Lincoln and Tom Cruise among them

Fancy a warm hit of nostalgia? Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter email

Rock rolling in a sweet factory in George Street, Blackpool. Pictured centre is the area Candy Queen Lisa Hart

1. Memories from the Glass Plates

Rock rolling in a sweet factory in George Street, Blackpool. Pictured centre is the area Candy Queen Lisa Hart | National World

Photo Sales
Testing the new trailer tram

2. Lost Archives

Testing the new trailer tram | National World

Photo Sales
Demolition of properties in Winifred Street in Blackpool town centre in 1963

3. Lost Archives

Demolition of properties in Winifred Street in Blackpool town centre in 1963 | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Metropole Hotel

4. Lost Archives

Blackpool Metropole Hotel | National World

Photo Sales
1960s artist's impression of a proposed fly over road superimposed on a view of the Central Station area of Blackpool seen from the top of the Tower. Part of the Central Station area development scheme

5. Lost Archives

1960s artist's impression of a proposed fly over road superimposed on a view of the Central Station area of Blackpool seen from the top of the Tower. Part of the Central Station area development scheme | National World

Photo Sales
A terrific thunderstorm and downpour of rain caused flooding in several areas of Blackpool in 1958. The depth of the water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded car

6. Memories from the Glass Plates

A terrific thunderstorm and downpour of rain caused flooding in several areas of Blackpool in 1958. The depth of the water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded car | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Tom CruiseBlackpoolNostalgiaHistoryCelebrities
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice