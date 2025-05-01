25 celebrities spotted in Blackpool through the years - Tom Hanks, Andrew Lincoln and Tom Cruise among them

By Claire Lark
Published 1st May 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 12:40 BST

Blackpool has seen countless famous faces grace the resort with their presence over the years.

We asked readers on our Facebook page to name the most famous person they have seen in Blackpool – and we got hundreds of responses.

Home-grown heroes, Hollywood stars, sporting legends, royals and singers have all been spotted either just out and about in the city, enjoying a special visit or performing to fans.

Here are 25 we’ve picked for our famous faces gallery and spotted in Blackpool by you!

And Tom Hanks

1. Tom Hanks

And Tom Hanks Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Photo Sales
Mark Carter spotted Tom Cruise in Blackpool...

2. Tom Cruise

Mark Carter spotted Tom Cruise in Blackpool... Photo: Matt Crossick

Photo Sales
Most famous as 007, Pierce Brosnan makes the list

3. Pierce Brosnan

Most famous as 007, Pierce Brosnan makes the list Photo: Tristan Fewings

Photo Sales
"Being a black cab driver for 25 years, too many to list. But the best tipper was Chris Evans. He turned the lights on, I picked him up on an account job nothing to pay, but he slipped me £30@ - Tom Martin

4. Chris Evans

"Being a black cab driver for 25 years, too many to list. But the best tipper was Chris Evans. He turned the lights on, I picked him up on an account job nothing to pay, but he slipped me £30@ - Tom Martin Photo: Joe Giddens

Photo Sales
Neil David Hollowell said: "Bjork having photos taken in front of Tower Lounge. Had Poloroid camera she looked straight at me pulled tongue out took photo and turned her back on me. I still have photo."

5. Bjork

Neil David Hollowell said: "Bjork having photos taken in front of Tower Lounge. Had Poloroid camera she looked straight at me pulled tongue out took photo and turned her back on me. I still have photo." Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Lynn Adele: "Freddie Mercury 1973…. Queen were playing for the College Rag ball, just as Seven Seas of Rhye was released! A very lucky booking by whoever was responsible"

6. Freddie Mercury

Lynn Adele: "Freddie Mercury 1973…. Queen were playing for the College Rag ball, just as Seven Seas of Rhye was released! A very lucky booking by whoever was responsible" Photo: Keystone

Photo Sales
