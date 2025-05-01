We asked readers on our Facebook page to name the most famous person they have seen in Blackpool – and we got hundreds of responses.
Home-grown heroes, Hollywood stars, sporting legends, royals and singers have all been spotted either just out and about in the city, enjoying a special visit or performing to fans.
Here are 25 we’ve picked for our famous faces gallery and spotted in Blackpool by you!
1. Tom Hanks
And Tom Hanks Photo: Gareth Cattermole
2. Tom Cruise
Mark Carter spotted Tom Cruise in Blackpool... Photo: Matt Crossick
3. Pierce Brosnan
Most famous as 007, Pierce Brosnan makes the list Photo: Tristan Fewings
4. Chris Evans
"Being a black cab driver for 25 years, too many to list. But the best tipper was Chris Evans. He turned the lights on, I picked him up on an account job nothing to pay, but he slipped me £30@ - Tom Martin Photo: Joe Giddens
5. Bjork
Neil David Hollowell said: "Bjork having photos taken in front of Tower Lounge. Had Poloroid camera she looked straight at me pulled tongue out took photo and turned her back on me. I still have photo." Photo: submit
6. Freddie Mercury
Lynn Adele: "Freddie Mercury 1973…. Queen were playing for the College Rag ball, just as Seven Seas of Rhye was released! A very lucky booking by whoever was responsible" Photo: Keystone