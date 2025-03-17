31 terrific retro pictures of iconic Blackpool sights filled with memories from the 1950s and 1960s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:07 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 15:18 BST

These reflective pictures were captured in the 1950s and 1960s.

It was a vibrant time for our resort which epitomised the essence of the British seaside culture.

Families flocked to the sands in the shadows of Blackpool Tower, relishing in the holiday atmosphere of arcades, the piers, fish and chips and unforgettable summer moments by the sea. These pictures take you right back...

In case you missed them: 37 atmospheric Blackpool pictures in the 1980s from the Golden Mile to town centre classics

31 striking Blackpool scenes of long lost shops down the decades

13 historical Blackpool buildings once treasured but now lost to the landscape

Fancy a warm hit of nostalgia? Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter email

The County Hotel on the corner of the Promenade and Church Street in the 1950s and to the right is part of the glass canopy of The Palace Theatre

1. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

The County Hotel on the corner of the Promenade and Church Street in the 1950s and to the right is part of the glass canopy of The Palace Theatre | National World

Photo Sales
Two girls enjoy ice creams on the sands at Blackpool, July 1954. Blackpool Tower can be seen in the background. Original publication: Picture Post - 7227 - Blackpool - pub. 31st July 1954 (Photo by John Chillingworth/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

Two girls enjoy ice creams on the sands at Blackpool, July 1954. Blackpool Tower can be seen in the background. Original publication: Picture Post - 7227 - Blackpool - pub. 31st July 1954 (Photo by John Chillingworth/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Crowded beach in the 60s

3. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

Crowded beach in the 60s | National World

Photo Sales
The teapot mobile cafe on Blackpool beach, 1950s

4. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

The teapot mobile cafe on Blackpool beach, 1950s | National World

Photo Sales
Man standing looking out over the beach in front of Blackpool Tower next to two large boats supported on carriages, 1950 (Photo by The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images)

5. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

Man standing looking out over the beach in front of Blackpool Tower next to two large boats supported on carriages, 1950 (Photo by The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images) | National World

Photo Sales
Queuing up for a tattoo on the Golden Mile in the 1960s

6. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s

Queuing up for a tattoo on the Golden Mile in the 1960s | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSeasideMemoriesBlackpool Tower
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice