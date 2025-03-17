It was a vibrant time for our resort which epitomised the essence of the British seaside culture.
Families flocked to the sands in the shadows of Blackpool Tower, relishing in the holiday atmosphere of arcades, the piers, fish and chips and unforgettable summer moments by the sea. These pictures take you right back...
The County Hotel on the corner of the Promenade and Church Street in the 1950s and to the right is part of the glass canopy of The Palace Theatre | National World
Two girls enjoy ice creams on the sands at Blackpool, July 1954. Blackpool Tower can be seen in the background. Original publication: Picture Post - 7227 - Blackpool - pub. 31st July 1954 (Photo by John Chillingworth/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Crowded beach in the 60s | National World
The teapot mobile cafe on Blackpool beach, 1950s | National World
Man standing looking out over the beach in front of Blackpool Tower next to two large boats supported on carriages, 1950 (Photo by The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images) | National World
Queuing up for a tattoo on the Golden Mile in the 1960s | National World