It was a vibrant time for our resort which epitomised the essence of the British seaside culture.
Families flocked to the sands in the shadows of Blackpool Tower, relishing in the holiday atmosphere of arcades, the piers, fish and chips and unforgettable summer moments by the sea. These pictures take you right back...
1. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s
Crowded beach in the 60s | National World
2. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s
The teapot mobile cafe on Blackpool beach, 1950s | National World
3. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s
Man standing looking out over the beach in front of Blackpool Tower next to two large boats supported on carriages, 1950 (Photo by The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images) | National World
4. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s
Queuing up for a tattoo on the Golden Mile in the 1960s | National World
5. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s
The Starr Gate Private Hotel at the junction of New South Promenade and Freemantle Avenue
| National World
6. Blackpool in the 50s and 60s
The Missfits in 1966 in Blackpool. From left: Pat Allsopp, Liz Hall, Janet Bailey and Carol Smith | National World
