29 fantastic high school pictures taken in Blackpool in the 1990s

By Claire Lark, Claire Lark
Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:01 BST

Take a trip down memory lane at school.

These Blackpool high school school retro pictures will have you reminiscing about the good old days in 1990s. Are you or your old mate pictured?

Girls from Montgomery High School, Blackpool, waiting to bat.

1. High School 90s

Girls from Montgomery High School, Blackpool, waiting to bat.

Hodgson High School are Blackpool under 14 School Basketball Champions. Pictured back, from left, Michael Burrows, Paul Ogden, Mr Roy Blake (coach), Michael Jackson and Liam Price. Middle, (from left) Patrick Reilly, Paul Cook and Tim Atkinson. Front, from left, Philip Duhig, William Cooke (captain) and James Robinson.

2. High School, 90s

Hodgson High School are Blackpool under 14 School Basketball Champions. Pictured back, from left, Michael Burrows, Paul Ogden, Mr Roy Blake (coach), Michael Jackson and Liam Price. Middle, (from left) Patrick Reilly, Paul Cook and Tim Atkinson. Front, from left, Philip Duhig, William Cooke (captain) and James Robinson.

Blackpool Secondary Schools Athletic Association annual championship, held at Stanley Park Arena, Blackpool. Lee Halshaw (Highfield High School) on his way to winning the U16 Boys 1500m. Steeplechase.

3. High School, 90s

Blackpool Secondary Schools Athletic Association annual championship, held at Stanley Park Arena, Blackpool. Lee Halshaw (Highfield High School) on his way to winning the U16 Boys 1500m. Steeplechase.

Motorcycle instructor Suzanne Kent with pupils at Warbreck High School, Blackpool

4. High School, 00s

Motorcycle instructor Suzanne Kent with pupils at Warbreck High School, Blackpool

Blackpool and Fylde secondary schools F.A. U12 Wagon Wheels 5 a side champions Warbreck high school who now represent Blackpool schools in the Lancashire final Kyle Eves (front) Colin Sullivan, Scott Smithson, Andrew Ogden and Paul Jones

5. High School, 90s

Blackpool and Fylde secondary schools F.A. U12 Wagon Wheels 5 a side champions Warbreck high school who now represent Blackpool schools in the Lancashire final Kyle Eves (front) Colin Sullivan, Scott Smithson, Andrew Ogden and Paul Jones

TUC tutor Tony Saunders speaks to girls from Greenlands high school during the youth congress in the Spanish Hall at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

6. High School, 90s

TUC tutor Tony Saunders speaks to girls from Greenlands high school during the youth congress in the Spanish Hall at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

