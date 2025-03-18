These Blackpool high school school retro pictures will have you reminiscing about the good old days in 1990s. Are you or your old mate pictured?
1. High School 90s
Girls from Montgomery High School, Blackpool, waiting to bat. | National World
2. High School, 90s
Hodgson High School are Blackpool under 14 School Basketball Champions. Pictured back, from left, Michael Burrows, Paul Ogden, Mr Roy Blake (coach), Michael Jackson and Liam Price. Middle, (from left) Patrick Reilly, Paul Cook and Tim Atkinson. Front, from left, Philip Duhig, William Cooke (captain) and James Robinson. | National World
3. High School, 90s
Blackpool Secondary Schools Athletic Association annual championship, held at Stanley Park Arena, Blackpool. Lee Halshaw (Highfield High School) on his way to winning the U16 Boys 1500m. Steeplechase. | National World
4. High School, 00s
Motorcycle instructor Suzanne Kent with pupils at Warbreck High School, Blackpool | National World
5. High School, 90s
Blackpool and Fylde secondary schools F.A. U12 Wagon Wheels 5 a side champions Warbreck high school who now represent Blackpool schools in the Lancashire final
Kyle Eves (front)
Colin Sullivan, Scott Smithson, Andrew Ogden and Paul Jones | National World
6. High School, 90s
TUC tutor Tony Saunders speaks to girls from Greenlands high school during the youth congress in the Spanish Hall at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool | National World
