2 . Blackpool Brownies

14th St Paul's Brownies in Marton won the 1997 Brownie Competition held at Baines School. In addition to winning the Owl Standard, they were presented with the Hodgson Trophy, awarded for the highest marks in Marton district, by former 14th Brownies Snowy Owl - Mrs Ruth Hodgson. Back, from left, Mrs Ruth Hodgson, Brown Owl Alison Taylor, Fluffy Owl Beverley Beardall. Front, from left, team members Lucy Dyer, Hayley Ward, Felicity Selcoe and Aimee Sharples Photo: Bill Johnson