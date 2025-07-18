29 fabulous pictures of Blackpool Brownies, Guides and Rainbows in the 1990s and 2000s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

These fabulous pictures bring back all the memories of Blackpool’s thriving Brownie community as well as Guides and the younger Rainbows.

Awards, charity events and fun days dominated the decade. Pictures from elsewhere in the Fylde too – you might recognise someone…

1. Blackpool Brownies

Leanne Thompson and Emma Stamford of the 37th Blackpool Salvation Army Brownies taking part in a sponsored car wash to raise money for their troop, 1996 Photo: Martin Bostock

2. Blackpool Brownies

14th St Paul's Brownies in Marton won the 1997 Brownie Competition held at Baines School. In addition to winning the Owl Standard, they were presented with the Hodgson Trophy, awarded for the highest marks in Marton district, by former 14th Brownies Snowy Owl - Mrs Ruth Hodgson. Back, from left, Mrs Ruth Hodgson, Brown Owl Alison Taylor, Fluffy Owl Beverley Beardall. Front, from left, team members Lucy Dyer, Hayley Ward, Felicity Selcoe and Aimee Sharples Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Blackpool Brownies

Blackpool North Division Guide Association Carol Service at St John's Church. Nine year old Joanne Ford of the 2nd Bispham Brownies, shows the Light of Peace to the Deputy Mayor of Blackpool - Councillor Don Clapham and the Deputy Mayoress - Mrs Jill Clapham, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Blackpool Brownies

Fylde coast Guides and Brownies at the Thinking Day at the Winter Gardens, 2000. From left, Laura Kelsall, Sophie Woods, Sophie Holliday, Jennie Ormrod, and Suzanne Midgeley Photo: Mike Foster

5. Blackpool Brownies

Children from the 19th Blackpool Guides and the 27th Revo Brownies planted bulbs at Stanley Park, 1997. Left to right Sarah Lockwood 12, Emma Inglis 10 and Helena Lockwood 10 Photo: DAVE NELSON

6. Blackpool Brownies

Rainbow, Brownies and Guides from Fylde South Division with TOPS Sport Equipment, 2000 Photo: submit

News you can trust since 1873
