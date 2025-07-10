29 Blackpool Football Club photos of its Bloomfield Road stadium you'll remember if you are a fan

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:02 BST

These cracking photos are real throwback to a different but highly memorable era of football in Blackpool.

This is what Bloomfield Road looked like back then – we are talking 70s but mainly 80s and 90s – and a generation of Blackpool fans will reminisce over the home games at the ground in stands which are a world away from the superb facilities they are used to today. The stands, tunnels, new floodlights, the exterior of the crumbling ground in the 80s – they will certainly bring back memories.

ICYMI: 21 nightclub photos of the three places for a night out in Poulton you'll remember as the best in the 1990s

Intruiging old photos that will bring 1988 Blackpool back to life for you

33 Lytham Festival photos which you'll agree show exactly why it's a stellar event

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

A scene from the west end of the ground in the 1980s

1. Bloomfield Road Stadium

A scene from the west end of the ground in the 1980s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A view of the ground from the front in 1986

2. Bloomfield Road Stadium

A view of the ground from the front in 1986 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
November 1980 - the entrance to the West Paddocks. It also shows the directors entrance

3. Bloomfield Road

November 1980 - the entrance to the West Paddocks. It also shows the directors entrance Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This is how fans will remember how Blackpool Football Club looked in March 1986

4. Bloomfield Road Stadium

This is how fans will remember how Blackpool Football Club looked in March 1986 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The tunnels underneath West Stand and Centre Paddock in 1980

5. Bloomfield Road Stadium

The tunnels underneath West Stand and Centre Paddock in 1980 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
No words needed - it says it all...

6. Bloomfield Road Stadium

No words needed - it says it all... Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPoulton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice