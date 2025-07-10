This is what Bloomfield Road looked like back then – we are talking 70s but mainly 80s and 90s – and a generation of Blackpool fans will reminisce over the home games at the ground in stands which are a world away from the superb facilities they are used to today. The stands, tunnels, new floodlights, the exterior of the crumbling ground in the 80s – they will certainly bring back memories.
1. Bloomfield Road Stadium
A scene from the west end of the ground in the 1980s Photo: National World
2. Bloomfield Road Stadium
A view of the ground from the front in 1986 Photo: National World
3. Bloomfield Road
November 1980 - the entrance to the West Paddocks. It also shows the directors entrance Photo: National World
4. Bloomfield Road Stadium
This is how fans will remember how Blackpool Football Club looked in March 1986 Photo: National World
5. Bloomfield Road Stadium
The tunnels underneath West Stand and Centre Paddock in 1980 Photo: National World
6. Bloomfield Road Stadium
No words needed - it says it all... Photo: National World
