28 forgotten Blackpool stores in their final days of trading including Woolworths, C&A, Lewis's and Benetton

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 22nd May 2025, 11:31 BST

Once we realised we could purchase almost anything from the comfort of our sofas, it sounded the death knell for the high street as we knew it.

There were other factors as well but the golden age of shopping slowly began to fade as we became more tech savvy. These shops all graced Blackpool’s high streets and shopping centres until, for varying reasons, they had to close. Remember C&A and our beloved Woolworths? There are some nostalgic scenes here which show their final days of trading. Texstyle World was another, Lewis’s Benetton… they will have you reminiscing.

ICYMI: 37 amazing pictures of Blackpool Golden Mile and beach just as it was 30 years ago in the 90s

28 scorching heatwave pictures in Blackpool in lost times including the most talked about of 1976

Can you name these 25 local boozers in Blackpool through retro pub pictures?

Love a little bit of nostalgia and retro? Sign up for our Gazette retro newsletter

C&A in Blackpool as we remember it

1. As they closed

C&A in Blackpool as we remember it Photo: DAWN CASTLE

Photo Sales
The sign said it all...

2. As they closed

The sign said it all... Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Empty shelves in the deserted Woolworths store on Bank Hey Street after it closed its doors for the last time in 2009

3. As they were closing

Empty shelves in the deserted Woolworths store on Bank Hey Street after it closed its doors for the last time in 2009 Photo: rob lock

Photo Sales
Just a few last minute bargains to be had in an almost empty C&A

4. As they closed

Just a few last minute bargains to be had in an almost empty C&A Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Woolworths store manager Manager Brian Heeler watches the doors close for good

5. As they were closing

Woolworths store manager Manager Brian Heeler watches the doors close for good Photo: rob lock

Photo Sales
C&A manageress Pat Ross with her staff waved their final goodbye as the store closes for the last time

6. As they closed

C&A manageress Pat Ross with her staff waved their final goodbye as the store closes for the last time Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ShoppingBlackpoolWoolworthsNostalgiaNewsletter
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice