There were other factors as well but the golden age of shopping slowly began to fade as we became more tech savvy. These shops all graced Blackpool’s high streets and shopping centres until, for varying reasons, they had to close. Remember C&A and our beloved Woolworths? There are some nostalgic scenes here which show their final days of trading. Texstyle World was another, Lewis’s Benetton… they will have you reminiscing.
1. As they closed
C&A in Blackpool as we remember it Photo: DAWN CASTLE
2. As they closed
The sign said it all... Photo: Bill Johnson
3. As they were closing
Empty shelves in the deserted Woolworths store on Bank Hey Street after it closed its doors for the last time in 2009 Photo: rob lock
4. As they closed
Just a few last minute bargains to be had in an almost empty C&A Photo: Bill Johnson
5. As they were closing
Woolworths store manager Manager Brian Heeler watches the doors close for good Photo: rob lock
6. As they closed
C&A manageress Pat Ross with her staff waved their final goodbye as the store closes for the last time Photo: Dawn Castle
