They have been plucked from our archives and some haven’t seen the light of day since they were first published. From strip show venues to the demolition of some of Blackpool’s most prized shops as the town’s redevelopment took place, its beaches and piers, they are an eclectic look at times gone by.
1. Streets and buildings in the past
This was how the prom looked in 1985 | National World
2. Streets and buildings in the past
This was taken way back in 1956. The caption on the back of the photo reads 'These hoardings recall some of the shows to be seen on 'Blackpool's Golden Mile' last summer. | National World
3. Streets and buildings in times past
This fascinating picture is a classic old meets new. It was taken in 1961 and shows the very last remains of the Dog and Partridge Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Lytham Road. It's now occupied by William Hill | National World
4. Streets and buildings in times past
North side of Victoria Street in 1976 | National World
5. Streets and buildings in times past
Shop and a boarding house at the corner of Chesterfield Road and Sherbourne Road | National World
6. Streets and buildings in the past
The caption on the back of this photo says: "Among development projects in progress in Blackpool at present is this one of the old Palace Theatre. Workmen are busily engaged in constructing new foundations on which will be built a new superstore" | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.