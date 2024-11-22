27 striking town-scape pictures of Blackpool through the decades from buildings to views

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:06 GMT

These brilliant pictures cross the decades and show how our great resort once looked.

They have been plucked from our archives and some haven’t seen the light of day since they were first published. From strip show venues to the demolition of some of Blackpool’s most prized shops as the town’s redevelopment took place, its beaches and piers, they are an eclectic look at times gone by.

This was how the prom looked in 1985

1. Streets and buildings in the past

This was how the prom looked in 1985

This was taken way back in 1956. The caption on the back of the photo reads 'These hoardings recall some of the shows to be seen on 'Blackpool's Golden Mile' last summer.

2. Streets and buildings in the past

This was taken way back in 1956. The caption on the back of the photo reads 'These hoardings recall some of the shows to be seen on 'Blackpool's Golden Mile' last summer.

This fascinating picture is a classic old meets new. It was taken in 1961 and shows the very last remains of the Dog and Partridge Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Lytham Road. It's now occupied by William Hill

3. Streets and buildings in times past

This fascinating picture is a classic old meets new. It was taken in 1961 and shows the very last remains of the Dog and Partridge Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Lytham Road. It's now occupied by William Hill

North side of Victoria Street in 1976

4. Streets and buildings in times past

North side of Victoria Street in 1976

Shop and a boarding house at the corner of Chesterfield Road and Sherbourne Road

5. Streets and buildings in times past

Shop and a boarding house at the corner of Chesterfield Road and Sherbourne Road

The caption on the back of this photo says: "Among development projects in progress in Blackpool at present is this one of the old Palace Theatre. Workmen are busily engaged in constructing new foundations on which will be built a new superstore"

6. Streets and buildings in the past

The caption on the back of this photo says: "Among development projects in progress in Blackpool at present is this one of the old Palace Theatre. Workmen are busily engaged in constructing new foundations on which will be built a new superstore"

