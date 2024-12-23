27 retro movies and shows you may not realise were filmed in Blackpool

From the Illuminations to the famous Tower, the beaches and piers, our town has drawn more than just tourists over the years.

The bright lights of Blackpool has also attracted movie story writers who have used the Hollywood of the north to set their blockbusting tales. And TV dramas too, so many of them going right back to the 1990s where some of our best-loved actors have descended on Blackpool to do what they do best. You’ll definitely remember some of them but others might be a surprise…

Another filming scene, Johnny Vegas is pictured

1. Murder on the Blackpool Express

Another filming scene, Johnny Vegas is pictured Photo: UKTV

Funland was filmed in Blackpool for BBC3. Pictured are Daniel Mayes as Carter, Kris Marshall as Dudley and Sarah Smart as Lola

2. Funland

Funland was filmed in Blackpool for BBC3. Pictured are Daniel Mayes as Carter, Kris Marshall as Dudley and Sarah Smart as Lola Photo: Submit

This is a still from the film Holiday 1957, shot in Blackpool at the outdoor baths www.player.bfi.rog.uk/britain-on-film

3. Holiday

This is a still from the film Holiday 1957, shot in Blackpool at the outdoor baths www.player.bfi.rog.uk/britain-on-film Photo: submit

Blackpool's own David Thewlis starred as Nesbitt in the comedy Whatever Happened To Harold Smith? which was partly set in Blackpool, 1999

4. Whatever Happened To Harold Smith?

Blackpool's own David Thewlis starred as Nesbitt in the comedy Whatever Happened To Harold Smith? which was partly set in Blackpool, 1999 Photo: National World

Andor star Diego Luna, played Cassian Andor, in the Star Wars series Andor, which was partly filmed in Cleveleys

5. Star Wars Andor

Andor star Diego Luna, played Cassian Andor, in the Star Wars series Andor, which was partly filmed in Cleveleys Photo: SWNS

Bhaji on the Beach was filmed in Blackpool in 1993. It's a comedy about a community group of British women of different generations who take a group day out to Blackpool Illuminations

6. Bhaji on the Beach

Bhaji on the Beach was filmed in Blackpool in 1993. It's a comedy about a community group of British women of different generations who take a group day out to Blackpool Illuminations Photo: The British Film Institute

