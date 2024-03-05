These pictures are all from the 1990s and feature the police officers you may remember – for the right reasons or the wrong ones – at work doing what they do best.
There are also a few snaps inside Bonny Street station from that era – the old CCTV rooms and cells as well as 1990s patrol cars and officers out and about in the community.
1. Police of the 90s
As part of the police enforcement of a drinking in public ban, officers were patrolling Blackpool town centre.
Pictured outside St. John's Church, a notorious location for drinkers, are PCs Lindsey Nottingham (left) and Lisa Griffin
2. Police in the 90s
PC Tim Carbutt
3. Police of the 90s
Police officers from Blackpool South Station
left John Churchman, Sgnt Peter Lane, Insp Dave Armer. front right Jackie Hirst
4. Police of the 90s
Police traffic campaign, Yeadon Way Blackpool
5. Police of the 90s
PS Jack Baxter and PS John Williams observe the C.C.T.V. screens at Blackpool Central Police Station-part of the Town Centre Initiative
6. Police of the 90s
Blackpool Police Sergeant Rik Hoyle