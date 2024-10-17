27 historic photos of the iconic Derby Baths in Blackpool where Olympians would dive and swim

Derby Baths remains one of the most iconic memories for Blackpool people.

Opened in 1939, it was swimming complex reknowned for its grand Art Deco architecture and featured an Olympic sized, seawater pool. It had high diving boards making it popular for national dand international competitions.

It pioneered water slides which were a massive hit for local kids and tourists.

The pool closed in 1990 under a shroud of controversy and was demolished a year later. The site still remains empty.

Derby Baths, 1982

Derby Baths, 1982 | National World

Derby Baths water slides

Derby Baths water slides | National World

Johnny Weissmuller (famous for his role as Tarzan ), former Olympic swimming champion, he was in Blackpool to perform at "The Water Follies" at the Derby Baths. historical dated 06/1949

Johnny Weissmuller (famous for his role as Tarzan ), former Olympic swimming champion, he was in Blackpool to perform at "The Water Follies" at the Derby Baths. historical dated 06/1949 | National World

The walls come tumbling down

The walls come tumbling down | National World

The black hole - the most popular slide

The black hole - the most popular slide | National World

Derby Baths under construction, 1939

Derby Baths under construction, 1939 | National World

