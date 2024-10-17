Opened in 1939, it was swimming complex reknowned for its grand Art Deco architecture and featured an Olympic sized, seawater pool. It had high diving boards making it popular for national dand international competitions.

It pioneered water slides which were a massive hit for local kids and tourists.

The pool closed in 1990 under a shroud of controversy and was demolished a year later. The site still remains empty.

1 . Derby Baths in pictures Derby Baths, 1982 | National World Photo Sales

2 . Derby Baths in pictures Derby Baths water slides | National World Photo Sales

3 . Derby Baths in pictures Johnny Weissmuller (famous for his role as Tarzan ), former Olympic swimming champion, he was in Blackpool to perform at "The Water Follies" at the Derby Baths. historical dated 06/1949 | National World Photo Sales

4 . Derby Baths in pictures The walls come tumbling down | National World Photo Sales

5 . Derby Baths in pictures The black hole - the most popular slide | National World Photo Sales