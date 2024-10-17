Opened in 1939, it was swimming complex reknowned for its grand Art Deco architecture and featured an Olympic sized, seawater pool. It had high diving boards making it popular for national dand international competitions.
It pioneered water slides which were a massive hit for local kids and tourists.
The pool closed in 1990 under a shroud of controversy and was demolished a year later. The site still remains empty.
