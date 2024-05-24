Me included. In fact the Broadway was the first pub I went in, I remember it like it was yesterday.

I also remember the day they first took a sledge hammer to the walls in a ceremonial picture call for the press, as work got underway to pull it down.

It was 2004 and I was there as a young reporter with a camera to capture the moment. It was a sad day when I think back.

This gallery of photos include those as well as other memories of life in Fleetwood pubs during the 90s and 00s.

3 . Pub Memories Steve Amos serves up food at The Victoria pub in Dock Street

4 . Pub Memories This was when the Thomas Drummond was a furniture warehouse. The picture was taken when the building had been sold ahead of Fleetwood's first, and only Wetherspoons (which is actually closing...)