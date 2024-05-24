27 exclusive pictures of pub life in Fleetwood in the 90s and 00s including demolishing the Broadway

As a teenager in the 80s and 90s the Broadway was the meeting place for everyone.

Me included. In fact the Broadway was the first pub I went in, I remember it like it was yesterday.

I also remember the day they first took a sledge hammer to the walls in a ceremonial picture call for the press, as work got underway to pull it down.

It was 2004 and I was there as a young reporter with a camera to capture the moment. It was a sad day when I think back.

This gallery of photos include those as well as other memories of life in Fleetwood pubs during the 90s and 00s.

Fleetwood Pub Memories

Fleetwood Pub Memories

Fleetwood Arms

Fleetwood Arms

Steve Amos serves up food at The Victoria pub in Dock Street

Steve Amos serves up food at The Victoria pub in Dock Street

This was when the Thomas Drummond was a furniture warehouse. The picture was taken when the building had been sold ahead of Fleetwood's first, and only Wetherspoons (which is actually closing...)

This was when the Thomas Drummond was a furniture warehouse. The picture was taken when the building had been sold ahead of Fleetwood's first, and only Wetherspoons (which is actually closing...)

The Ship, Warren Street

The Ship, Warren Street

Maria Benson who was landlady of the New Victoria Pub

Maria Benson who was landlady of the New Victoria Pub

