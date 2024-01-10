News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

27 amazing Blackpool scenes inside The Galleon Bar - the people and music right back to the early days

The Galleon Bar is one of Blackpool most iconic venues and it dates back to the 1950s.

By Claire Lark
Published 10th Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT

It started life as a basement coffee and cocktail bar in Adelaide Street and quickly became a haunt for the showbiz fraternity during the long summer season shows. It was reinvented in 2011 and moved to Abingdon Street where it holds onto its legacy of promoting music including jazz and blues and acting as a platform for talented musicians to perform throughout the week. These pictures dive into the past, back to the 90s with some great memories.

In case you missed them: 33 superb Blackpool 1990s pictures from Paul Gascoigne to Alfie Boe, Blackpool FC and TVR

27 retro Blackpool pictures of lads nights out at pubs and nightclubs including Heaven and Hell and Brannigan

21 fantastic Blackpool pictures from 1995 including Oasis and Noel Gallagher, Miss Blackpool and Sooty

Memories of one of Blackpool's most distinguished bars

1. Galleon Bar Memories

Memories of one of Blackpool's most distinguished bars

Photo Sales
The Galleon Bar's Stephen Pierre celebrating it's 60th anniversary

2. Galleon Bar Memories

The Galleon Bar's Stephen Pierre celebrating it's 60th anniversary

Photo Sales
Peter Burdon (right) and Teddy Corvo outside The Galleon on Adelaide Street, Blackpool

3. Galleon Bar Memories

Peter Burdon (right) and Teddy Corvo outside The Galleon on Adelaide Street, Blackpool

Photo Sales
The original Galleon Bar in the middle of the block before it was demolished

4. Galleon Bar Memories

The original Galleon Bar in the middle of the block before it was demolished

Photo Sales
Mac Fisheries occupied what is now the Galleon Bar in Abingdon Street until 1978

5. Galleon Bar Memories

Mac Fisheries occupied what is now the Galleon Bar in Abingdon Street until 1978

Photo Sales
The Voice auditions at The Galleon, Blackpool. Kay Paul.

6. Galleon Bar Memories

The Voice auditions at The Galleon, Blackpool. Kay Paul.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPeopleMusicBluesNightclubs