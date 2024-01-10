27 amazing Blackpool scenes inside The Galleon Bar - the people and music right back to the early days
The Galleon Bar is one of Blackpool most iconic venues and it dates back to the 1950s.
It started life as a basement coffee and cocktail bar in Adelaide Street and quickly became a haunt for the showbiz fraternity during the long summer season shows. It was reinvented in 2011 and moved to Abingdon Street where it holds onto its legacy of promoting music including jazz and blues and acting as a platform for talented musicians to perform throughout the week. These pictures dive into the past, back to the 90s with some great memories.
