27 retro Blackpool pictures of lads nights out at pubs and nightclubs including Heaven and Hell and Brannigans

These photos rewind back to the 90s and 00s capturing lads out out on the town with their mates in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Published 6th Jan 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:48 GMT

And with plenty of places to go to get the drinks flowing, these photos from the archives remember the best of them. Landlords, club owners and the DJs are also included. Are you pictured?

With thanks to Kelby Garside of Heaven and Hell – the pictures, for supplying some of the images.

Out on the town at Blackpool's Heaven and Hell Club, 00s

1. Lads night out

Out on the town at Blackpool's Heaven and Hell Club, 00s Photo: submit

This was Heaven and Hell in the 00s - are you pictured?

2. Lads Night Out

This was Heaven and Hell in the 00s - are you pictured? Photo: submit

Clubbers at the Main Entrance nightclub, 1998

3. Lads Night Out

Clubbers at the Main Entrance nightclub, 1998 Photo: Dawn Castle

Brannigans DJ Mike Cato levelled the music in 1999

4. Lads Night Out

Brannigans DJ Mike Cato levelled the music in 1999 Photo: Dawn Castle

Brannigans in 2003

5. Lads Night Out

Brannigans in 2003 Photo: Submit

Chris Bovaire and Norrie Ashcroft - Heaven and Hell VIP Night, 2003

6. Lads Night Out

Chris Bovaire and Norrie Ashcroft - Heaven and Hell VIP Night, 2003 Photo: Submit

