26 nostalgic photos show how different Blackpool town centre looked in the 80s and 90s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

These superb retro photos go back to the 1980s and 1990s and will bring back memories of all the old shops you will remember.

From Beatties Toy Shop to the Houndshill Shopping Centre opening 40 odd years ago, the photos are a real throwback in time.

ICYMI: 23 awesome nostalgic pictures of Blackpool which capture the years 1965-1969

41 vintage retro pictures of Blackpool during the 1930s age of the Great Depresssion

15 astounding historical pictures of Blackpool promenade in the 60s, 70s and 80s

How can we forget Mothercare?

1. Blackpool town centre through the years

How can we forget Mothercare? | National World

Photo Sales
Inside Hounshill

2. Houndshill through the years

Inside Hounshill | National World

Photo Sales
Inside Goldbergs

3. Blackpool town centre through the years

Inside Goldbergs | National World

Photo Sales
Dean Seedle from Beatties toy shop, Hounds Hill centre, Blackpool with an airfix model plane

4. Houndshill through the years

Dean Seedle from Beatties toy shop, Hounds Hill centre, Blackpool with an airfix model plane | National World

Photo Sales
Dan Sports Shop, Birley Street

5. Houndshill through the years

Dan Sports Shop, Birley Street | National World

Photo Sales
Down Your Way feature on the Superdrug store in Hounds Hill shopping centre, Blackpool. Pic shows Store Manager Steve Loxham (right) with staff from the pharmacy department in the store.

6. Houndshill through the years

Down Your Way feature on the Superdrug store in Hounds Hill shopping centre, Blackpool. Pic shows Store Manager Steve Loxham (right) with staff from the pharmacy department in the store. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice