25 vintage Blackpool pictures showing the charm and life of the seaside town in the 1920s and 1930s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 08:25 GMT

These incredible pictures are mostly unseen and cast a fascinating insight into our two through two decades

They are from the 1920s and 1930s and show a changing Blackpool - from its circus animals to wrapping up the beaches for the summer season, the people, fashions and street scenes from the past - they are a brilliant clutch of nostalgia.

1. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s

End of the season deck-chairs and ice-cream cabins were moved from the beach at Blackpool. A final sign which gave the end of the summer season was the removal of the fishing and pleasure boats from the beach. This work was done with the use of a tractor. This picture shows a tractor pulling in one of the motor boats, Blackpoo | Getty Images

2. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s

3. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s

4. Blackpool - 1920s and 1930s

5. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s

6. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s

