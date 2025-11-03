They are from the 1920s and 1930s and show a changing Blackpool - from its circus animals to wrapping up the beaches for the summer season, the people, fashions and street scenes from the past - they are a brilliant clutch of nostalgia.
1. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
End of the season deck-chairs and ice-cream cabins were moved from the beach at Blackpool. A final sign which gave the end of the summer season was the removal of the fishing and pleasure boats from the beach. This work was done with the use of a tractor. This picture shows a tractor pulling in one of the motor boats, Blackpoo | Getty Images
2. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
Slightly earlier than the 1920s but a great shot nontheless. A main street, with tramlines, in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
9th May 1956: Donkey rides for holidaymakers at Blackpool seaside resort in Lancashire. Blackpool Tower is in the background. (Photo by Harry Kerr/BIPs/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. Blackpool - 1920s and 1930s
A woman receives information leaflets about holidays from a publicity van belonging to the London Midland and Scottish Railway Company, Blackpool | Getty Images
5. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
A dramatic and quite shocking picture these days which show elephants from the Blackpool Whitsun circus being unloaded at Tilbury docks. 23rd May 1928 (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) | Getty Images
6. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
Animals of Noah's Ark on Blackpool Pleasure Beach, 26th February 1935. Photograph. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) | Getty Images