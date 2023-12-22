25 stunning Blackpool pictures which capture the resort in 1955
This wonderful gallery of photos revist our town in 1955.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:17 GMT
They remind us what our great town looked like in a long ago era, the people, buildings, fashions and football. There's a cracking, rarely seen photo of the Winter Gardens at night and scenes which reflect how our town has changed.
