25 stunning Blackpool pictures which capture the resort in 1955

This wonderful gallery of photos revist our town in 1955.

Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:17 GMT

They remind us what our great town looked like in a long ago era, the people, buildings, fashions and football. There's a cracking, rarely seen photo of the Winter Gardens at night and scenes which reflect how our town has changed.

A great shot of The Winter Gardens at night

Blackpool Forum at North Shore

The ABC Hippodrome in Church Street, 1955

Miss Joan Regan, the singing star from the Queens Theatre, blowing bubbles after opening the Warton RAF station garden party. On the left is the Co, Group Captain H stones, and on the right Mrs. V.G.E. shaw, garden party secretary

The Queen meets guests at the Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool, 1955

Express Reflections: members of Blackpool and Fylde Gliding Club in July 1955

