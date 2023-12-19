21 bygone Blackpool pictures capturing life from 1974-1975
These incredible pictures capture a couple of years in the 1970s, moments which define an era
Through the eyes of the camera lens, photographers were out and about in 1974 and 1975 to capture moments in Blackpool which we can now reminisce over. It's a long time ago - 50 years - and things have changed. There are Christmas shopping pictures, how our streets looked, children, football and schools. You might remember some of the scenes...
