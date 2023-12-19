News you can trust since 1873
21 bygone Blackpool pictures capturing life from 1974-1975

These incredible pictures capture a couple of years in the 1970s, moments which define an era

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Dec 2023, 11:29 GMT

Through the eyes of the camera lens, photographers were out and about in 1974 and 1975 to capture moments in Blackpool which we can now reminisce over. It's a long time ago - 50 years - and things have changed. There are Christmas shopping pictures, how our streets looked, children, football and schools. You might remember some of the scenes...

Police escourting Manchester United supporters through the streets of Blackpool for the match at Bloomfield Road in October 1974

Fleetwood Docks 1974

A large crowd of fans and a large jam butty greeted comedian Ken Dodd when he arrived in Blackpool in March 1974. Ken was here for the official opening of a new cafe, the Chuck Wagon in Deansgate, owned by Gerard Naprous and his partner Tina

The Edith Centre, Marks and Spencer Store, junction of Bank Hey Street and Albert Road

The nurses station at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 1974

Happy faces at the New Year party given by Adam and Eve club members at the club in Chapel Street, Blackpool, January 4 1975

