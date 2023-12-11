From major changes to the infrastructure and buildings to Blackpool as a top seaside resort, the photos evoke feelings of nostalgia from times past.
9th July 1934: The Fylde Coast Express leaving Blackpool Station on its inaugural trip to London. Blackpool Tower is in the background. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images
Doctors inspect the site in 1935 at the new Blackpool Victoria Hospital building
Photo: Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
The National Spinsters Pensions Association in Blackpool, 1935. It was a political organisation established by women textile workers in Bradford to demand contributory pensions at 55 Photo: National World
17th January 1934: A member of the Blackpool lifeboat crew takes it upon himself to feed the local seagulls during the winter months. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images
Seen from the top of Blackpool Tower a Miles Hawk trainer plane piloted by flying officer H.R.A Edwards reaches the turning point of the King's Cup Race
6th September 1935 Photo: National World
26th March 1934: Men at work on the Big Dipper at the Pleasure Beach (Photo by Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images)