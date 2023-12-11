News you can trust since 1873
Buildings being demolished at the junction of Church Street and Caunce Street and Stanley Terrace in 1934Buildings being demolished at the junction of Church Street and Caunce Street and Stanley Terrace in 1934
25 historical Blackpool photos of streets, trams and buildings from 1934-1935

These incredible pictures from the mid-1930s define how Blackpool was during that era.

By Claire Lark
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 14:51 GMT

From major changes to the infrastructure and buildings to Blackpool as a top seaside resort, the photos evoke feelings of nostalgia from times past.

9th July 1934: The Fylde Coast Express leaving Blackpool Station on its inaugural trip to London. Blackpool Tower is in the background. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

1. Blackpool 1934-1935

Doctors inspect the site in 1935 at the new Blackpool Victoria Hospital building

2. Blackpool 1934-1935

The National Spinsters Pensions Association in Blackpool, 1935. It was a political organisation established by women textile workers in Bradford to demand contributory pensions at 55

3. Blackpool 1934-1935

17th January 1934: A member of the Blackpool lifeboat crew takes it upon himself to feed the local seagulls during the winter months. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

4. Blackpool 1934-1935

Seen from the top of Blackpool Tower a Miles Hawk trainer plane piloted by flying officer H.R.A Edwards reaches the turning point of the King's Cup Race 6th September 1935

5. Blackpool 1934-1935

26th March 1934: Men at work on the Big Dipper at the Pleasure Beach (Photo by Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

6. Blackpool 1934-1935

