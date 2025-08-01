The high rise blocks were constructed in the 1960s and were home to hundreds of Blackpool people but the area was notorious for crime, disorder and vandalism. Eventually the flats were pulled down and replaced with more modern housing. These photos are acorss the years and include scenes of the area and some of the people who lived there.
ICYMI: 21 nostalgic photos of Blackpool shops and department stores from decades past taking you inside and out
11 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1989 including crowd trouble at Bloomfield Road, Stone Roses concert and Coronation Street tram death
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.