25 of the best memories of Blackpool Queenstown Flats in Layton from the people to the demolition

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

They were a landmark sight on the horizon but by 2016, Layton’s Queenstown days were over

The high rise blocks were constructed in the 1960s and were home to hundreds of Blackpool people but the area was notorious for crime, disorder and vandalism. Eventually the flats were pulled down and replaced with more modern housing. These photos are acorss the years and include scenes of the area and some of the people who lived there.

ICYMI: 21 nostalgic photos of Blackpool shops and department stores from decades past taking you inside and out

25 of your favourite pictures of our coastal fishing town Fleetwood you will reminisce over

11 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1989 including crowd trouble at Bloomfield Road, Stone Roses concert and Coronation Street tram death

For all your Blackpool nostalgia needs - sign up for the Gazette’s retro newsletter

An alternative view of Queens Park flats in 2011

1. Queenspark Flats - the memories

An alternative view of Queens Park flats in 2011 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
This view of the area where the flats once stood is no longer possible. Not only are they not there anymore, Sainsbury's blocks the view

2. Queenstown Flats - the memories

This view of the area where the flats once stood is no longer possible. Not only are they not there anymore, Sainsbury's blocks the view Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was the construction of Queenstown Flats, fourth block, in Layton 1965

3. Queenstown Flats - the memories

This was the construction of Queenstown Flats, fourth block, in Layton 1965 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Coming down - the demolition of Layton Flats in 2016

4. Queenstown Flats - the memories

Coming down - the demolition of Layton Flats in 2016 Photo: Iain Lynn

Photo Sales
The site at Layton where the Queenstown flats would be built

5. Queenstown Flats - the memories

The site at Layton where the Queenstown flats would be built Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Phones out as the first explosions are fired

6. Queenstown Flats - the memories

Phones out as the first explosions are fired Photo: Melanie Whiteside

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaHousing
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice