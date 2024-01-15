They are from the 1920s and 1930s and show a changing Blackpool - from its circus animals to wrapping up the beaches for the summer season, the people, fashions and street scenes from the past - they are a brilliant clutch of nostalgia.
1. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
Animals of Noah's Ark on Blackpool Pleasure Beach, 26th February 1935. Photograph. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images)
2. Blackpool - 1920s and 1930s
A woman receives information leaflets about holidays from a publicity van belonging to the London Midland and Scottish Railway Company, Blackpool
3. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
Three women on Blackpool promenade during a heatwave. One wears a divided skirt and the other a straight skirt, both over swimwear. The middle one has a 'copy' of the Letty Lynton dress made popular by Joan Crawford in the film of that name. Adapted for the mass market the triple row of frills at the hem are matched by frills at the shoulder forming cap sleeves. (Photo by E Dean/Getty Images)
4. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
A dramatic and quite shocking picture these days which show elephants from the Blackpool Whitsun circus being unloaded at Tilbury docks. 23rd May 1928 (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
5. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
18th September 1933: New Zealand batsman, 'Stewie' Dempster' (1903 - 1974) checking a client's haircut in a barber's shop which he hadopened in Blackpool. (Photo by Fred Morley/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
6. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
17th August 1934: A cow is featured on this new set piece for the Blackpool illuminations. Men are transferring it from a workshop in Blackpool in preparation for the ?13,000 display which will contain 300,000 lights along a five mile stretch. (Photo by Martin/Fox Photos/Getty Images)