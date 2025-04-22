From fighter jets landing on the M55 and scaling Blackpool Tower in 1975 to the memorable year of 1976 - the year of that heatwave, has there ever been one as talked about since? These photos encompass what Blackpool was like, events, people, town and streets spanning two years.
Dr Who (Tom Baker) with time travelling assistants Sarah Jane (Elisabeth Sladen) and Harry (Ian Marter) switching on Blackpool Illuminations in 1975 | National World
Gale damage on Blackpool Promenade, January 1976 | National World
The old walkway which stretched from the promenade to Bank Hey Street to transport pedestrians safely to the beach. It's long gone now. | National World
The Fylde Water Board, on Sefton Street which occupied this site until it's demolition in 1975 to make way for the Houndshill Shopping Centre.
Historical Blackpool from 'Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown.' | National World
North side of Victoria Street in 1976 | National World
Fylde Transport Department depot in December 1976 | National World
