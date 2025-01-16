25 long lost retro pictures of Blackpool from 50 years ago - buildings, streets and people

These are some of the pictures which shaped Blackpool 50 years ago.

From fighter jets landing on the M55 and busy shops at Christmas, to scaling Blackpool Tower and the newly crowned Miss Blackpool, it was all happening!

The pedestrian walkway which spanned the promenade to Bank Hey Street is put in place

1. Blackpool, 1975

The pedestrian walkway which spanned the promenade to Bank Hey Street is put in place | National World

The Miss Blackpool title in 1975 went to Ann Dunsford

2. Back to 1975

The Miss Blackpool title in 1975 went to Ann Dunsford | National World

The Fylde Water Board, on Sefton Street which occupied this site until it's demolition in 1975 to make way for the Houndshill Shopping Centre. Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown

3. Back to 1975

The Fylde Water Board, on Sefton Street which occupied this site until it's demolition in 1975 to make way for the Houndshill Shopping Centre. Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown | submit

About 40 events made up Kirkham Grammar School sports day in 1975 with Preston house coming out top of the overall points total with 114, followed by Ashton house with 93 and Lytham house with 71

4. Back to 1975

About 40 events made up Kirkham Grammar School sports day in 1975 with Preston house coming out top of the overall points total with 114, followed by Ashton house with 93 and Lytham house with 71 | National World

A girls appears to be the treasure in the treasure chest discovered by these pirates in the Blackpool scouts gang show at the Wintewr Gardens

5. Back to 1975

A girls appears to be the treasure in the treasure chest discovered by these pirates in the Blackpool scouts gang show at the Wintewr Gardens | National World

Tom Baker switchin the Illuminations on, 1975

6. Back to 1975

Tom Baker switchin the Illuminations on, 1975 | National World

