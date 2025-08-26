25 incredible nostalgic pictures that take you right back to Blackpool life in the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

These great photos from the 1990s bring into focus places, people and faces from the decade of the 90s.

Street scenes and long lost shops, Coronation Street stars, the first flights out of Blackpool Airport and one important remnant salvaged from the Fun House fire wrap up the decade.

Bank Hey Street with the instantly recognisable facade of Lewis's to the left and Regent Jewellers to the right

1. Blackpool -1990

Bank Hey Street with the instantly recognisable facade of Lewis's to the left and Regent Jewellers to the right Photo: National World

Coronation Street legends Liz Dawns and Bill Tarmey in 1996

2. Blackpool 1990s

Coronation Street legends Liz Dawns and Bill Tarmey in 1996 Photo: National World

Rock With Laughter dancers enjoy a milkshake at the West Coast Rock Cafe

3. Blackpool 1990s

Rock With Laughter dancers enjoy a milkshake at the West Coast Rock Cafe Photo: library

Bank Hey Street, mid 90s. C&A in the distance

4. Blackpool -1990

Bank Hey Street, mid 90s. C&A in the distance Photo: National World

McDonald's on Bank Hey Street

5. Blackpool - 1990s

McDonald's on Bank Hey Street Photo: Sub

Tony Blair reading the Blackpool Evening Gazette at the Labour Party Conference in Blackpool, 1994

6. Blackpool, 1996

Tony Blair reading the Blackpool Evening Gazette at the Labour Party Conference in Blackpool, 1994 Photo: Submit

