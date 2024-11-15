25 historical photographs of Blackpool from 1914-1919 through grim, dark years of war

These emotive pictures capture Blackpool through the grim years of 1914-1919

They focus on the years through the First World War to when peace time returned and the first annual celebration of the war's end in 1919.

They remember the people, the women and children who came to Blackpool without their men for Wakes Week, soldiers training and the final days of peace before war broke out.

They also focus on shops, streets and everyday life as the country fell under the grip of war.

The tram terminus on Westcliffe Drive, Layton seen here in 1914, marked the turning point of trams from Talbot Square and housed a brass-handled clock where tram drivers marked their time sheets

1. Blackpool 1914-1919

The tram terminus on Westcliffe Drive, Layton seen here in 1914, marked the turning point of trams from Talbot Square and housed a brass-handled clock where tram drivers marked their time sheets

Abingdon Street. Pic courtesy of Blackpool Memories on Facebook www.facebook.com/BlackpoolMemories (blackpoolpostcards.co.uk)

2. Blackpool 1914-1919

Abingdon Street. Pic courtesy of Blackpool Memories on Facebook www.facebook.com/BlackpoolMemories (blackpoolpostcards.co.uk)

Roller skating on Central Pier in 1914

3. Blackpool 1914-1919

Roller skating on Central Pier in 1914

Loos Trenches, Blackpool. These were constructed near Watson Road Park in 1915 for training purposes, but were later an attraction for locals and visitors to give the public some idea what the trenches were like for those fighting in World War One. Sixpence was charged to visit them with the money going to local hospitals

4. Blackpool 1914-1919

Loos Trenches, Blackpool. These were constructed near Watson Road Park in 1915 for training purposes, but were later an attraction for locals and visitors to give the public some idea what the trenches were like for those fighting in World War One. Sixpence was charged to visit them with the money going to local hospitals

What was later to become the Pleasure Beach's first casino was built as a restaurant and thetre on the sands in 1913. This building was demolished in 1927 using explosives to remove some of it's solid concrete walls. This picture is dated 1919

5. Blackpool, 1914-1919

What was later to become the Pleasure Beach's first casino was built as a restaurant and thetre on the sands in 1913. This building was demolished in 1927 using explosives to remove some of it's solid concrete walls. This picture is dated 1919

Westcliffe Drive, 1919

6. Blackpool 1914-1919

Westcliffe Drive, 1919

