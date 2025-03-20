This delightful collection of pictures take us back to the very early days up to around the 1950s and share a glimpse into the theme park’s early rides and the crowds who visited.
1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years
A great aerial scene of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1935 Photo: staff
2. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early days
Sand was still close by to the rides in the early days of Blackpool Pleasure Beach before New South Promenade was built Photo: Historical
3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years
The Dive Bomber was wartime thrills for workers. Servicemen and women in the crowds on Whit Sunday Photo: staff
4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years
Fire destroyed the Indian Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure beach in 1939. Workmen clearing debris on the site of the fire Photo: staff
5. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years
Aeroplane ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1955 Photo: JP Archives
6. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years
Fire destroyed the Indian Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure beach in 1939 Photo: staff
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.