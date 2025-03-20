25 astounding pictures of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort which show its past decades

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Mar 2025, 09:01 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 09:08 BST

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has a deep history right back to when it was first built on sand in 1896.

This delightful collection of pictures take us back to the very early days up to around the 1950s and share a glimpse into the theme park’s early rides and the crowds who visited.

A great aerial scene of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1935

1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years

A great aerial scene of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1935 Photo: staff

Sand was still close by to the rides in the early days of Blackpool Pleasure Beach before New South Promenade was built

2. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early days

Sand was still close by to the rides in the early days of Blackpool Pleasure Beach before New South Promenade was built Photo: Historical

The Dive Bomber was wartime thrills for workers. Servicemen and women in the crowds on Whit Sunday

3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years

The Dive Bomber was wartime thrills for workers. Servicemen and women in the crowds on Whit Sunday Photo: staff

Fire destroyed the Indian Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure beach in 1939. Workmen clearing debris on the site of the fire

4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years

Fire destroyed the Indian Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure beach in 1939. Workmen clearing debris on the site of the fire Photo: staff

Aeroplane ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1955

5. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years

Aeroplane ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1955 Photo: JP Archives

Fire destroyed the Indian Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure beach in 1939

6. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years

Fire destroyed the Indian Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure beach in 1939 Photo: staff

