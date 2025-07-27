They are from the 1920s and 1930s and show a changing Blackpool - from its circus animals to wrapping up the beaches for the summer season, the people, fashions and street scenes from the past - they are a brilliant clutch of nostalgia.
1. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
Slightly earlier than the 1920s but a great shot nontheless. A main street, with tramlines, in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
9th May 1956: Donkey rides for holidaymakers at Blackpool seaside resort in Lancashire. Blackpool Tower is in the background. (Photo by Harry Kerr/BIPs/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Blackpool - 1920s and 1930s
A woman receives information leaflets about holidays from a publicity van belonging to the London Midland and Scottish Railway Company, Blackpool | Getty Images
4. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
A dramatic and quite shocking picture these days which show elephants from the Blackpool Whitsun circus being unloaded at Tilbury docks. 23rd May 1928 (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) | Getty Images
5. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
Animals of Noah's Ark on Blackpool Pleasure Beach, 26th February 1935. Photograph. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) | Getty Images
6. Blackpool 1920s and 1930s
Three women on Blackpool promenade during a heatwave. One wears a divided skirt and the other a straight skirt, both over swimwear. The middle one has a 'copy' of the Letty Lynton dress made popular by Joan Crawford in the film of that name. Adapted for the mass market the triple row of frills at the hem are matched by frills at the shoulder forming cap sleeves. (Photo by E Dean/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.