6 . Blackpool 1920s and 1930s

Three women on Blackpool promenade during a heatwave. One wears a divided skirt and the other a straight skirt, both over swimwear. The middle one has a 'copy' of the Letty Lynton dress made popular by Joan Crawford in the film of that name. Adapted for the mass market the triple row of frills at the hem are matched by frills at the shoulder forming cap sleeves. (Photo by E Dean/Getty Images) | Getty Images