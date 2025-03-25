They remind us what our great town looked like in a long ago era, the people, buildings, fashions and football. There's a cracking, rarely seen photo of the Winter Gardens at night and scenes which reflect how our town has changed.
1. Blackpool, 1955
A group of young women in a coffee bar in Blackpool, England, circa 1955. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Blackpool, 1955
Passengers at Central Station in Blackpool in May 1955 | National World
3. Blackpool 1955
A great shot of The Winter Gardens at night | National World
4. Blackpool 1955
Coronation Street with Albert Road crossing it and the tower of the Olympia Hall at the Winter Gardens in the background on the corner of Adelaide Street | National World
5. Blackpool 1955
Blackpool Forum at North Shore | National World
6. Blackpool, 1955
The ABC Hippodrome in Church Street, 1955 | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.